2020 Wrap Up

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As 2020 wraps up, I break down the latest happenings of the year. Trump's speech about election fraud, the stimulus bill, and the Nashville bombing. 2020 has been a hell of a year both good and bad. I have learned and grown during the year and look forward to what 2021 has in store for me personally but also for our country. As always, Liberty or Death & Death to Tyrants!
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