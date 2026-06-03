BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Functional Medicine Testing and Detox Pathways | Vibrant Wellness
DrChrisShade
DrChrisShade
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • Yesterday

https://drchrisshade.com/why-detox-fails-for-many-how-to-fix-it-vibrant-wellness/

Dr. Emmie Brown: I'd love to touch on a little bit more about functional medicine testing.

Chris Shade, PhD: We haven't perfected pathway tests as much as I really would like, so I don't use a ton of them. There used to be these ones, you take an aspirin and acetaminophen and see where it goes in the body. It kind of shows you some stuff, but it's not really big. And when we talk about the phases, phase three is the hardest one to test for. One of the tests that we have looked at that really well, at least in the kidneys, but not in the liver. And so, phase three is the movement of toxin complexes, like toxin glutathione complex or toxin sulfate complex, either through the liver into the bile or through the kidney into the urine. I have good markers for that. We have one for inorganic mercury in the blood and in the urine, and that is directly a phase three measure of the kidney phase three. But then we don't know necessarily how well that liver-based one through the GI is built.

2/11/2024 - Why Detox Fails for Many—and How to Fix It with Dr. Chris Shade, PhD | Vibrant Wellness: https://youtu.be/9YUhnukjiq4?si=uhn9mztMkRNPXASh

Keywords
healthnewssciencetruthdetoxtestingtoxinchris shadechristopher shade
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
One to two servings of fermented cabbage a day slashes cholesterol risk for men

One to two servings of fermented cabbage a day slashes cholesterol risk for men

Lance D Johnson
Why Big Pharma doesn&#8217;t want you to know about lycopene

Why Big Pharma doesn’t want you to know about lycopene

Patrick Lewis
Chronic Pain May Stem From Brain&#8217;s &#8220;Faulty Alarm,&#8221; Therapists Say

Chronic Pain May Stem From Brain’s “Faulty Alarm,” Therapists Say

Edison Reed
Earth&#8217;s mysterious &#8220;heartbeat&#8221; spikes: Are Schumann Resonance shifts affecting human brains?

Earth’s mysterious “heartbeat” spikes: Are Schumann Resonance shifts affecting human brains?

Kevin Hughes
Ginger Supplementation Reduces Muscle Soreness, Review Finds

Ginger Supplementation Reduces Muscle Soreness, Review Finds

Petra Stone
The cholesterol crisis in your drink

The cholesterol crisis in your drink

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy