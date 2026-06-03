Functional Medicine Testing and Detox Pathways | Vibrant Wellness

https://drchrisshade.com/why-detox-fails-for-many-how-to-fix-it-vibrant-wellness/

Dr. Emmie Brown: I'd love to touch on a little bit more about functional medicine testing.

Chris Shade, PhD: We haven't perfected pathway tests as much as I really would like, so I don't use a ton of them. There used to be these ones, you take an aspirin and acetaminophen and see where it goes in the body. It kind of shows you some stuff, but it's not really big. And when we talk about the phases, phase three is the hardest one to test for. One of the tests that we have looked at that really well, at least in the kidneys, but not in the liver. And so, phase three is the movement of toxin complexes, like toxin glutathione complex or toxin sulfate complex, either through the liver into the bile or through the kidney into the urine. I have good markers for that. We have one for inorganic mercury in the blood and in the urine, and that is directly a phase three measure of the kidney phase three. But then we don't know necessarily how well that liver-based one through the GI is built.

2/11/2024 - Why Detox Fails for Many—and How to Fix It with Dr. Chris Shade, PhD | Vibrant Wellness: https://youtu.be/9YUhnukjiq4?si=uhn9mztMkRNPXASh