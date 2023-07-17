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CLIMATE CHANGE HOAX EXPOSED! - Climatologists Blow Whistle! - MASSIVE Coverup!
World Alternative Media
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5402 views • July 17, 2023

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Josh Sigurdson reports from Arizona where temperatures are reaching deadly levels for prolonged periods of time. While there's no doubt there are deadly temperatures in Arizona at the moment, the claim that it has to do with so-called "global warming" is absurd.

Countless scientists have now blown the whistle and come out to expose the climate lies. Top climate scientists say they were censored and told to cover up the truth that the Earth has not warmed in 15 years and indeed since 1998 was the hottest year on record, 25 years have gone by without a record high worldwide.

While this finding should make everyone happy, we all know that this agenda is about control. It's an excuse to bring in carbon credits, CBDCs, 15 Minute Cities and tyrannical bans. It's used to starve us out so we beg our masters for relief. It's meant as an excuse to bring down the power grid so we're hot in the summer without air conditioning (which the Biden Administration is trying to do away with currently) and cold in the winter without heating. Then we will beg for their awful "solution."

Nobel laureates like Dr. John Clauser is speaking out among countless others.

We need to wake up the masses today before it's too late tomorrow.

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World Alternative Media

2023

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newsfalse flaghoaxpoliticsclimate changeglobal warmingnwoconspiracyclimatejosh sigurdsongreat resetcbdcwam15 minute city
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