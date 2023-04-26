Ayuda Social - Episodio 8 "Repartiendo comida en las calles"

Repartimos algunos platos de comida en las calles de Lima,
esperamos contar con tu apoyo y recuerda:
"Si ayudamos tan siquiera a una sola persona en este mundo,
no habremos vivido en vano"
Dios te bendiga!
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/brucephillipmafer
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.