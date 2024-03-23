Grant Stinchfield | Why is the CIA Shutting Down an Investigation Into Hunter Biden? Former CIA officer Larry Johnson says the CIA has no law enforcement standing and no standing to intervene in this matter unless they have some direct financial or legal relationship with the person connected to Hunter Biden.





