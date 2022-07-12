The New Federal State of China Will Have Our Own Satellites and Blockchain Data Centers

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https://gnews.org/post/psfz9fe3
The New Federal State of China will have our own data center and Starlink with its own independently launched satellites. The New Federal State of China’s blockchain technology is not only applied to the media but also applied to the digital currency and many other places