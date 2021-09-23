Depression in Teens and the Causes and Ramification of Self-Harm when Enduring Mental Health Struggles with Dr. Lisa Machoian

Why does self-harm rear its head in teens struggling with their mental health? While it is difficult to truly understand, facing these issues and helping those who suffer from it to heal is vital.



Listen up to learn:



What makes cutting appealing

How PTSD can play a role in self-harm

The warning signs that may appear



Dr. Lisa Machoian, an author and psychologist, shares her work helping younger generations cope with their mental health and heal from the root causes of self-harm.



Much stigma surrounds the act of self-harm, and through this misunderstanding, the issue can often be misconstrued or exacerbated. Since so many teens suffering from depression or anxiety often resort to self-regulation methods such as these, it is crucial to understand the underlying reasons.



Thankfully, self-harm has become better understood and treated over time, but there is still much work to do in supporting those amid these issues. If you or someone you know is struggling with matters surrounding self-harm, it is imperative to seek support or provide support if you notice the signs in those around you.



For more information, search for The Disappearing Girl: Learning the Language of Teenage Depression on our engine of choice.



Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C