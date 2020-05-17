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Robert Bell Scott is being interviewed by Polly Tommey from Vaxxed 2
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40 views • May 17, 2020
Robert Bell Scott is being interviewed by Polly Tommey from Vaxxed 2
Real wisdom and great information for anyone trying to understand what is going during the covid-19 event.
Military being used to test vaccines and having to be vaccinated if you want to join. Bill Gates and Dr Fauci
I dont agree with all that Rob says but he makes you think. He covers Fear and Luciferianism. What to do to get through this event.
Real wisdom and great information for anyone trying to understand what is going during the covid-19 event.
Military being used to test vaccines and having to be vaccinated if you want to join. Bill Gates and Dr Fauci
I dont agree with all that Rob says but he makes you think. He covers Fear and Luciferianism. What to do to get through this event.
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