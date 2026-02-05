Melinda Gates broke silence & links divorce to Bill’s ties to Epstein

Melinda Gates breaks silence & links divorce to Bill’s ties to Epstein

❗️In a powerful new statement, Melinda Gates has connected her split from Bill Gates directly to his ties with Jeffrey Epstein, saying she left to be "as far away from all this filth as possible."

👉She described the released files as "beyond heartbreaking" and revealed they trigger "memories of some very, very painful times in my marriage."

💬"We're having a reckoning as a society. No girl should ever be put in this situation," she said.

Adding, more on Gates:

Less than a day after former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton agreed to testify this month in a House investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace called on Bill Gates to do the same.

"The American people deserve answers about why one of the richest and most powerful people in the world was so cozy with a convicted child sex trafficker," Mace said. "We intend to get to the bottom of the entire Epstein saga and hold those accountable who think they’re above the law.”

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/rep-mace-demands-bill-gates-testify-under-oath-on-alleged-ties-to-epstein/ar-AA1VFWtQ