My Daughter's Heavenly Dream / Wedding Soon - March 5th, 2022

This is a heavenly dream that my daughter had on March 5, 2022, which was confirmed by her daily Scripture reading after she awoke. It seems to indicate that the wedding of the Lamb with the Bride of Christ will occur very soon.
Please check out my Youtube channel @Lacronh.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.