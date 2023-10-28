Create New Account
My Daughter's Heavenly Dream / Wedding Soon - March 5th, 2022
This is a heavenly dream that my daughter had on March 5, 2022, which was confirmed by her daily Scripture reading after she awoke. It seems to indicate that the wedding of the Lamb with the Bride of Christ will occur very soon.

