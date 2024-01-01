You Used To Be Mine - Alfred C. Martino

You Used To Be Mine

2024 Copyright Alfred C. Martino

You Used To Be Mine



You used to be mine,

You'd smile and turn away.

Say things were fine,

That it was all in my mind.



I used to be yours,

I'd smile and turn away.

Heard all the right words,

Honesty, I would've preferred.



More times than I care to admit,

Then I'd ever confess to the truth.

Take a deep breath and hold it,

What happened to us? Please own it.



You float from our bed,

I sigh, you've gone away.

Lingering inside my head,

Not sure what was said.



You and another guy,

I glance but turn away.

From a cruel rain I fly,

Into a pale blue sky.



Strange place on a sign,

I stop and stare ahead.

Down a road all mine,

I'll follow the fading line.



More times than I care to admit,

Then I'd ever confess to the truth.

Take a deep breath and hold it,

What happened to us? Please own it.



You used to be mine.

You'd smile and turn away.

Guess nothin’ was fine.

Yeah, you used to be mine.



(Yeah... you used to be mine...)

(And I used to be yours...)

​(Damn... you used to be mine...)



Yeah, you used to be mine...

Yeah, you used to be mine...

Yeah, you used to be mine...

You used to be mine...

You used to be mine...​





2023 Alfred C. Martino

