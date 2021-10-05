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The media is lying to you - Arizona Audit is damning!
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120 views • October 05, 2021
Finally, the Arizona audit report is out - but what shocks me more, is the media reporting of the audit.
NO ONE IS TELLING YOU THE TRUTH!
However, the audit is making huge political waves in the USA - and will have far reaching consequences!
Watch the audit report yourself:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Q_2MVuJ--w
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sAAu6O33rNE
Read the breakdown/summary here:
http://defensepoliticsasia.com/arizona-election-audit-results-reporting-shows-how-the-media-is-manipulating-the-public-via-misinformation/
NO ONE IS TELLING YOU THE TRUTH!
However, the audit is making huge political waves in the USA - and will have far reaching consequences!
Watch the audit report yourself:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Q_2MVuJ--w
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sAAu6O33rNE
Read the breakdown/summary here:
http://defensepoliticsasia.com/arizona-election-audit-results-reporting-shows-how-the-media-is-manipulating-the-public-via-misinformation/
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