Puke Bucket Ready - Netanyahu praising Trump 🤮
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1 day ago

And to finish things off, here’s Netanyahu praising Trump — so make sure your puke buckets are ready.🤮

Adding:

Marjorie Taylor Greene did an interview for the NYT — here are the main points:

➡️The breaking point was Epstein. Marjorie Taylor Greene says her decisive split with Trump wasn’t about style or ego, but about his refusal to release all Epstein-related investigative material. She describes Epstein as the ultimate symbol of elite protection and systemic cover-ups.

➡️Trump tried to stop it. After Greene pushed publicly for transparency and threatened to expose abusers tied to survivor testimony, she says Trump called her angrily and warned: “My friends will get hurt.” Greene presents this as Trump choosing to shield people in his orbit rather than side with victims.

➡️Greene says Trump’s Epstein stance looks like self-protection. She explains that she initially accepted the narrative that Trump had cut ties with Epstein and that photos proved nothing by themselves. But once she heard victims directly and saw how hard the administration resisted disclosure, she concluded that the resistance itself was the red flag.

➡️She broke MAGA discipline anyway. Greene teamed up with Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna to force a vote compelling DOJ disclosure — openly defying the White House and Republican leadership.

➡️Retaliation followed. The NYT describes Trump publicly branding her “Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Green,” escalating personal attacks and dismissing her concerns even after threats were made against her family. Greene says this confirmed that loyalty inside MAGA is one-way.

➡️Why the MAGA split matters. Greene frames her break as choosing victims over power and truth over movement loyalty, arguing that Epstein exposed the real limits of “drain the swamp” rhetoric when it threatens powerful insiders.

➡️Full [archive] ardticle (https://archive.is/rqgxx)

