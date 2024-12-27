Syria: The Kurds continue to develop FPV drones at an accelerated pace

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Kurds continue to develop FPV drones at an accelerated pace.
The footage shows several drones striking M113 armored personnel carriers transferred from Turkey and personnel of pro-Turkish SNA militants in the vicinity of Manbij.
The accuracy of hits is still clearly a bit tight, but the road is mastered by the one who walks it.