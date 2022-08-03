WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 22JUN22 - Engine Breaks Apart During Takeoff

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CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION
https://youtu.be/_9am-07imu0
This is Weekly Dose Of Aviation #185
Links to sources:
Engine Breaks Apart During Takeoff - https://fb.watch/dj2y_0h9t1/
A340 Formation - https://www.reddit.com/r/aviation/com...
Planes Waterskiing - https://fb.watch/dj0CBCtzyQ/
Low Flying - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sWTem...
Helicopter Appears Near Road - https://fb.watch/dj0yKjxI9D/
Engine Fire - https://fb.watch/dj1asWI2Yb/
Plane Struggling To Gain Altitude - https://fb.watch/dj24_-1djI/
Plane Raising Dust - https://fb.watch/dFB6QFiBal/
Flying Low Over People - https://fb.watch/dABiVoQRnn/
Jet Blast - https://fb.watch/dABqbjq53_/
This is of course inspired by @Daily Dose Of Internet