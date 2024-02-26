Create New Account
Soul Development & Location We Arrive in Spirit World After We Pass, 1st Sphere - Dominance Of Fear, Anger, Shame and Denial, 2nd Sphere – Desire for the Absolute Truth, Do We Have to Reincarnate?
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Published a day ago

Full Original:

https://youtu.be/L6vlOrlM99Q

20120129 The Human Soul - Spirit Influence & Reincarnation S1P2


Cut:

08m44s - 15m31s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*******************



“WHETHER YOU ARE A SPIRIT OR A PERSON ON EARTH, YOU CAN PROGRESS IN THE SPIRIT WORLD WITHOUTH RETURNING TO EARTH.”

@ 13m58s


Keywords
simpledivine love pathsoul conditionreincarnated jesussoul developmentgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godspirit world and afterlifefeel to healdriven by truth not fearprecious child of godspirits and spirit worlddo we have to reincarnatespheres and dimensionsi want to know everythingafter we passsoul condition and karmadesire for absolute truthis there hellfear anger shame and denialwhats in your heartbelief vs realitywhen fear dominates

