Durham Probe Releases 81,000 Pages of Discovery to Indicted Attorney Revealing Far More Indictments

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Special counsel John Durham provided 81,000 pages of discovery to indicted Democratic lawyer Michael Sussmann in his criminal inquiry into the Russia investigation, court filings show.
The reams of documents, which reveal details from grand jury subpoenas sent to 15 individuals and organizations likely including opposition research firm Fusion GPS, were produced this month after lawyers representing Sussmann, who denies any wrongdoing, demanded more information while calling the allegations that he lied to the FBI five years ago vague and confusing.
Video source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iBgBhRGFfuM&;t=1s