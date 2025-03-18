“Asian” Rape Gangs, Controlled Farage, ChiCom MP, Stay Fat, Elite Cannibalism

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2025-03-17 Britain’s Coddled “Asian” Rape Gangs
Topic list:
* Viva immagración! Qui bono (who benefits)?
* Hispanic Catholics for America, “Asian” Muslims for Europe: divide and conquer.
* Tommy Robinson is your opposition hero, Britain...REALLY!
* “Asian migrant” rape gangs housed in tax-payer-funded hotels but Leftist “Labour” ChiCom “MP” female says “Nothing to see here.”
* Opposition Leader Nigel Farage says, “If we alienate alien Muslims, we will lose.”
* Nigel Farage hates himself and everyone who supports him.
* Pakistani Muslim Rochdale rape leader Qari Abdul Rauf served 1/3rd of his sentence and sent right back to Rochdale.
* Raqib Hasan of “The Spectator” backs Nigel Far-aud.
* Max Lowen on the schedule...should be horrifying.
* Join the Australian SAS and protect paedophiles: ask Tim Kennedy.
* Jew-hating & baiting as an all-time historical high: here’s why it’s of little value to the Whore of Babylon.
* Never hit anyone in anger unless you’re absolutely SURE you can get away with it.
* Be proud of being fat and on track for an early death!
* There’s a chess-playing lawyer jesuit in Serbia and he’s experimenting with military crowd-control tech for the West.
* Does “Gabriella Rico Jimenz” validate Elite cannibalism? Ask “Carlos Slim”.
