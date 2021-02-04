Digital Rebellion - Blockchain

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The story of GameStop and Wall Street.
Financial corruption and censorship and how blockchain technology can help.
https://www.mp-22.com
"Personally, I don't think Cryptos and Blockchain are a long term solution. India for instance has just banned crypto currencies. Is also dependent on the power supply and the Internet which could be taken out via the power grid - EMP attacks etc. Also Blockchain is a big part of the Cabals plans for the Mark of the Beast technology..Silver, gold or barter probably a better solution, if you can hold of physical quantities in small denominations.."
- The Prisoner
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dXMWVo0-O44
The Mirror Project