Exclusive: What REALLY Happened Jan 6? The Story of Couy Griffin

There are thousands of stories to be told from the epic day of January 6th, 2021– each important and belonging in the annals of history- deserving an accurate telling of it- not fraudulently distorted by the lies of media, government and complicit three letter agencies. Michelle and I had the sobering opportunity to interview Couy Griffin of Cowboys for Trump who gives his eye witness account of that day. Couy faces up to a year in prison, his sentencing being two days away, June 17th– not for entering the Capitol or causing a riot, but for merely being over an arbitrary, made up line. A line pulled out of a hat by prosecutors in order to bring charges against a man whose entire goal that day was to lead people in prayer.

Couy did get close to the Capitol that day and indeed was able to lead a group of patriots in prayer. The false narrative being portrayed in front of the nation, by the January 6th sham trial, is an evil political move designed to take the eyes off of the fact that most rational people, on both sides of the aisle and around the world, do not believe a senile old man, who had already run for president twice and lost both times, received 81 million legal votes, more than any in the history of American elections.

Couy Griffin is a believer in Christ and a former pastor who led a group of Trump supporters on horseback down the C&O Canal. He has also ridden across America and Europe all the way to Israel- carrying a cross telling the world about Jesus.

From the Resistance Chicks’ living room- with Couy’s horse Red boarding in their pig pen overnight… listen as Couy tells the untold tale of January 6th and sets the record straight.

Follow Couy on his Twitter Page here @CowboyCouy

Donate to his GiveSendGo to help pay for his legal fees or just to support him here: https://www.givesendgo.com/couy

Resistance Chicks

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