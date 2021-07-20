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MEL K & CHARLIE MONDAY MORNING MEETING - THE GREAT AWAKENING IS UPON US 7-19-21
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351 views • July 20, 2021
MEL K & CHARLIE MONDAY MORNING MEETING - THE GREAT AWAKENING IS UPON US 7-19-21
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wOCEHZ5oI7VY/
Mel joins Charlie from his lovely waterside vacation spot to check in with patriots worldwide. Take heed and take care of yourselves fellow patriots. Feed your soul and protect your energy as this war rages on. The information flood continues and the great awakening continues. Hang on patriots its a HOT summer and getting hotter. Hold the line and advance as you can. God Wins!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wOCEHZ5oI7VY/
Mel joins Charlie from his lovely waterside vacation spot to check in with patriots worldwide. Take heed and take care of yourselves fellow patriots. Feed your soul and protect your energy as this war rages on. The information flood continues and the great awakening continues. Hang on patriots its a HOT summer and getting hotter. Hold the line and advance as you can. God Wins!
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