The M72 LAW The Anti-Tank Missile Used to Shocked Russia's Tanks

US Military NewsJun 24, 2022 The M72 Light Anti-Tank Weapon (LAW) is one of the most legendary anti-tank rocket weapons. The M72 LAW has been used in various fields of world conflict and is fairly effective.





The M72 LAW can reach 250 meters in a single strike. The M72 LAW has a warhead that is fairly slick in its class. The warhead of the M72 LAW uses HE-FRAG, HEDP, and APERS as its flagship. From the warhead, the M72 LAW's ability to penetrate tank armor shields can reach 30mm.





The M72 LAW is easy to operate in a variety of firing positions. The M72 LAW relies on a 66 mm rocket as its flagship. It weighs 2.5 kg and is 670mm long.





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Krašto apsaugos savanorių pajėgos

Presidential Office of Ukraine

nammo

forsvaret

Government of Canada

CBC News

Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

Nato

U.S. Department of Defense





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