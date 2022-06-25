The M72 LAW The Anti-Tank Missile Used to Shocked Russia's Tanks

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US Military NewsJun 24, 2022 The M72 Light Anti-Tank Weapon (LAW) is one of the most legendary anti-tank rocket weapons. The M72 LAW has been used in various fields of world conflict and is fairly effective.
The M72 LAW can reach 250 meters in a single strike. The M72 LAW has a warhead that is fairly slick in its class. The warhead of the M72 LAW uses HE-FRAG, HEDP, and APERS as its flagship. From the warhead, the M72 LAW's ability to penetrate tank armor shields can reach 30mm.
The M72 LAW is easy to operate in a variety of firing positions. The M72 LAW relies on a 66 mm rocket as its flagship. It weighs 2.5 kg and is 670mm long.
Video credit:
Krašto apsaugos savanorių pajėgos
Presidential Office of Ukraine
nammo
forsvaret
Government of Canada
CBC News
Ministry of Defence of Ukraine
Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty
Nato
U.S. Department of Defense
Thanks
Note: thumbnails for illustration only
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M7t2qLtUWsA