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Massive protests in Brussels. Media remains silent (MIRRORED)
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Massive protests in Brussels. Media remains silent (MIRRORED)
MIrrored from You Tube channel Alex Christoforou at:-
https://youtu.be/iD5Sj1eIGqs

Massive protests in Brussels. Media remains silent

***News Topic 652***
Water cannon, tear gas deployed amid chaotic protests in Brussels
https://www.rt.com/news/542264-brussels-covid-protest-clashes/

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