Oh Canada! Globalists In Final Phases of Installing a Globalist, Communist Dictatorship

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MAILBAG SHOW * 11.18.25
THE REAL TARGET IS TRUMP'S CAMPAIGN
https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/why-real-target-trump-campaign-100000482.html
VENEZUELA MOBILIZES FORCES
https://www.military.com/feature/2025/11/13/venezuela-mobilizes-forces-us-carrier-enters-caribbean.html
THOUSANDS PROTEST CRIME AND CORRUPTION IN MEXICO
https://justthenews.com/world/mexico/thousands-protest-crime-and-corruption-mexico-city-clash-police
TRUMP: "I COULD HAVE TALKS WITH MADURO" : - O
https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/trump-says-he-could-have-talks-with-venezuelas-maduro-2025-11-17/
VENEZUELAN CARTEL TO BE DESIGNATED FOREIGN TERRORIST ORGANIZATION
https://americanmilitarynews.com/2025/11/trump-admin-to-designate-venezuelan-cartel-as-foreign-terrorist-organization/
CANADA COMPLETELY CAPTURED BY...
https://www.infowars.com/posts/emergency-alert-the-wef-un-crime-syndicate-has-fully-captured-canada-is-completing-the-final-phases-of-installing-a-globalist-communist-dictatorship
MAMDANI
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-says-mamdani-meeting-works-well-work-something-out?msockid=17a0585cc7ae6f77280a4efbc65d6e16
EUROPEAN UNION: DRACONIAN CASH LIMITS
https://gatewayhispanic.com/2025/11/european-union-imposes-draconian-cash-limits-monitors-all/
CANADA'S DIGITAL IDENTIFICATION SYSTEM
https://www.infowars.com/posts/canada-moves-forward-with-digital-identification-for-federal-benefits-seekers
TRUMP REVERSES TARIFFS ON COFFEE
https://www.forbes.com/sites/kellyphillipserb/2025/11/17/trump-reverses-tariffs-on-coffee-bananas-and-other-foods-in-response-as-prices-soar/
Augusto's Websites...
Augusto on Brighteon…
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/videos/all
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317
Chuck Wilson