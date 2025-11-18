BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Oh Canada! Globalists In Final Phases of Installing a Globalist, Communist Dictatorship
The Appearance
The Appearance
362 followers
180 views • 2 days ago

MAILBAG SHOW * 11.18.25


THE REAL TARGET IS TRUMP'S CAMPAIGN

https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/why-real-target-trump-campaign-100000482.html


VENEZUELA MOBILIZES FORCES

https://www.military.com/feature/2025/11/13/venezuela-mobilizes-forces-us-carrier-enters-caribbean.html


THOUSANDS PROTEST CRIME AND CORRUPTION IN MEXICO

https://justthenews.com/world/mexico/thousands-protest-crime-and-corruption-mexico-city-clash-police


TRUMP: "I COULD HAVE TALKS WITH MADURO" : - O

https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/trump-says-he-could-have-talks-with-venezuelas-maduro-2025-11-17/


VENEZUELAN CARTEL TO BE DESIGNATED FOREIGN TERRORIST ORGANIZATION

https://americanmilitarynews.com/2025/11/trump-admin-to-designate-venezuelan-cartel-as-foreign-terrorist-organization/


CANADA COMPLETELY CAPTURED BY...

https://www.infowars.com/posts/emergency-alert-the-wef-un-crime-syndicate-has-fully-captured-canada-is-completing-the-final-phases-of-installing-a-globalist-communist-dictatorship


MAMDANI

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-says-mamdani-meeting-works-well-work-something-out?msockid=17a0585cc7ae6f77280a4efbc65d6e16


EUROPEAN UNION: DRACONIAN CASH LIMITS

https://gatewayhispanic.com/2025/11/european-union-imposes-draconian-cash-limits-monitors-all/


CANADA'S DIGITAL IDENTIFICATION SYSTEM

https://www.infowars.com/posts/canada-moves-forward-with-digital-identification-for-federal-benefits-seekers


TRUMP REVERSES TARIFFS ON COFFEE

https://www.forbes.com/sites/kellyphillipserb/2025/11/17/trump-reverses-tariffs-on-coffee-bananas-and-other-foods-in-response-as-prices-soar/


Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net


Augusto on Brighteon…

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/videos/all


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Augusto on Rumble...

https://rumble.com/user/theappearance


Augusto on Bitchute...

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL 32064


Larry Taylor

Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org

POB 317

Talihina, OK  74571-0317


Chuck Wilson

[email protected]

mexicovenezuelasurveillancecanadamaduroaugusto perezmailbag showdigital idmamdanicrypto currenty
