In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for December 22, 2023





Here is the message of Our Lady to LUZ DE MARIA:





Beloved children of My Immaculate Heart:





These are times when difficulties are increasing and My Children are learning to be stronger.





Beloved children:





I COME BEFORE YOU WITH MY DIVINE SON TO BE BORN...





I BRING HIM TO EACH ONE OF YOU SO THAT, WITHIN EVERY HUMAN BEING, THERE MIGHT BE REBORN THE BURNING DESIRE TO BE CLOSER TO MY SON THAN TO WORLDLY THINGS.





I BRING MY CHILD TO EVERY HUMAN BEING SO THAT YOU WOULD RECEIVE HIM AND SO THAT HE WOULD SOFTEN YOUR HEARTS.





THIS DECEMBER 24TH IS SPECIAL!





I HAVE ASKED GOD THE FATHER THAT EVERY HOME MIGHT BE A MANGER WHERE MY DIVINE SON WOULD BE BORN IN THE HEARTS OF ALL, GIVING YOU GOOD AS A SHIELD AGAINST EVIL, GIVING YOU HARMONY AND UNDERSTANDING, WISDOM AND FAITH AS A PROTECTION AGAINST EVIL.





Soften your hearts and look into the Eyes of this Child, so that He might flood you with His Peace and His Love.





In Heaven, Saint Michael the Archangel, His Legions and the Heavenly Choirs sing:





"Glory to God in Heaven and peace on earth to those who love the Lord."





Make a resolution to silence the voice of your thoughts, which sometimes leads you away from My Divine Son, and in inner silence, discern what you know, what I have revealed to you at all times, so that you would have a foundation for a faith that must grow constantly.





Beloved children, you live at a time when evil has resolved to destroy families and to implant within the human race the desire to carry out the insinuations of the Devil, in order to bring forward the coming of the Antichrist, causing humanity to fight - "people against people, nation against nation".





This is a time, children of My Divine Son, a time when a single spark can erupt and war spread throughout the Earth.





Be aware that war brings with it desolation, loss of human life and the most fateful scenario that humanity can imagine.





I call you to be on the side of love, of peace, to be among those who pray the Holy Rosary with their hearts, to participate in constant reparation, to accompany My Divine Son in the Tabernacle, to participate in the Eucharistic Celebration and receive My Divine Son properly prepared.





I call you to partake of goodness, charity, kindness and humility, a characteristic of the children of My Divine Son.





Beloved children, it is not going through all the revelations that makes you more knowledgeable regarding what is to come, but examining, studying, understanding every word of a revelation.





Yes - this gives you knowledge, yes - this gives you discernment and leads you to understand that which, through revelation by Divine Will, is said to you in advance.





Humanity will shudder at the news of the death of someone who is internationally-known, causing worldwide consternation.

See the force of nature advancing mercilessly upon humanity.





Bear in mind, My children, that what is happening at this time is part of the Plan of the Evil One; work and act without falling into the snares of evil. Resist temptation, live attached to The Commandments, fulfill the Sacraments and Works of Mercy.





Beloved children, dedicate every moment to working and acting in order to glorify My Divine Child.





LET ALL PEOPLE REJOICE,

A CHILD HAS COME TO YOU, who IS THE SAVIOUR!





With love.





Mother Mary.





