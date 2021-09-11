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Nobel Laureate Luc Montagnier “I Am Outraged By The Fact That We Want To Vaccinate Children”
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576 views • September 11, 2021
MIRRORED from https://rairfoundation.com/nobel-laureate-luc-montagnier---warns-covid-vaccine-may-lead-to-neurodegenerative-illness-video/
During a stunning interview, Nobel Prize winner Luc Montagnier expressed strong concerns about the coronavirus vaccine’s mid-term, long-term and even generational consequences.
Montagnier warned that “neurodegenerative illness” is a potential side effect of the coronavirus vaccine and said in no uncertain terms that he is “outraged” about the widespread vaccination of children.
During a stunning interview, Nobel Prize winner Luc Montagnier expressed strong concerns about the coronavirus vaccine’s mid-term, long-term and even generational consequences.
Montagnier warned that “neurodegenerative illness” is a potential side effect of the coronavirus vaccine and said in no uncertain terms that he is “outraged” about the widespread vaccination of children.
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