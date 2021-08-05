© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Doctor was silenced on YouTube for describing the real devastating effects of continued lockdowns
Follow
1
Share
Report
480 views • August 05, 2021
Dr. Martin Kulldorff, a Professor at Harvard Medical School, describes the risk in continued lock-down measures and how he was silenced on legacy social media platforms for explaining regular medical measures regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. - with Newsmax's Rob Schmitt
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.