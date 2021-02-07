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Giants: The Mystery and The Myth
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216 views • February 07, 2021
Giants: The Mystery and The Myth covers historical, biblical, archeological and mythological accounts of giant human beings.
This unique special looks at the whole phenomenon of giants from the earliest beginnings of civilization to the present. According to a scientist’s experiment on fish in a biodome with double the atmospheric pressure and a few other conditions, the fish grow to an unbelievable size which is proof that Earth had the right conditions back then to support the idea of Giants ever existing.
This unique special looks at the whole phenomenon of giants from the earliest beginnings of civilization to the present. According to a scientist’s experiment on fish in a biodome with double the atmospheric pressure and a few other conditions, the fish grow to an unbelievable size which is proof that Earth had the right conditions back then to support the idea of Giants ever existing.
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