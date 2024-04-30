Create New Account
Alzheimer's due to sugar and heavy metals in the brain.
Compassion With Kim
Simply Your Nutrition food list https://compassionwithkim.com/?page_id=1073


Statins: Are They a Curse or a Cure? https://compassionwithkim.com/?p=597


The Age of Aluminum https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5F0u54gs0iU


This video was previously recorded on YouTube Nov 14, 2019.

nutritionheavy metalsaluminumstatinsalzheimerssugarcompassion with kim

