The dynamics of events are very fast on the Pokrovsk direction, the Russian Armed Forces raised the flag over the administrative building of the mine "Russia" or its Ukrainian name "Kotlyarivska", on the eastern outskirts of Selidovo. The events of Selidovo were recorded by Russian military correspondents on August 29, 2024, showing the momentum of the soldiers of the "Brave O Group" of the Central Military District raising the tricolor flag during the offensive in this direction, after their units began storming the important town of Selidovo, destroying the enemy, and capturing the defense lines of the Ukrainian troops within three days. In fact, there has been a serious advance of the Russian troops in recent days. The first military results of the Ukrainian offensive and NATO trainers and tacticians on Kursk turned into a bitter pill, instead Selidovo was taken by Russia.

Ukrainian resources previously announced the start of the assault in Selidovo by Russian troops. Ukrainian troops did not expect such a maneuver now, and it is likely that only hastily equipped defenses will be built. Ukrainians are retreating in disorder, Russian artillery is working in this direction to the south and west of the town, this indicates that Selidovo is under the control of Russian troops. Therefore, it is likely that the city will not last long and the Ukrainians will be forced to leave without serious fighting.

The media effect of the Kursk invasion is gradually fading! On the contrary, the Ukrainian segment is increasingly talking about the collapse of the front line on the Pokrovsk direction. They filmed the destruction of American Abrams tanks by Russian kamikaze drones, burning on the front road. Meanwhile, as Russian soldiers advance on Pokrovsk, they find other destroyed Bradley and Abrams tanks. At the same time, the Russian Armed Forces are planning an operation to completely fall the town of Selidovo, and the Ukrainian formations that are in disarray there will probably be withdrawn!

