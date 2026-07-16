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Rabbi Shmuley Loses It After Being Criticised At Christopher Pier In New York
After being confronted he quickly takes to labelling everyone an anti-Semite & circling around the two young men who are recording.
Shmuley has been one of the most vocal deniers of the Gaza genocide & is know for instantly labelling his critics as anti-semites.
Source @MintPress News
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