Rabbi Shmuley Loses It After Being Criticised At Christopher Pier In New York

After being confronted he quickly takes to labelling everyone an anti-Semite & circling around the two young men who are recording.

Shmuley has been one of the most vocal deniers of the Gaza genocide & is know for instantly labelling his critics as anti-semites.

Source @MintPress News

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