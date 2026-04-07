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Viktor Orban thanks Trump for closing 'the financial taps that supported interference into the elections of other countries' - foreign interference in our Elections
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Viktor Orban says Hungary is experiencing "interference by foreign security services into our elections" and thanks Trump for closing "the financial taps that supported interference into the elections of other countries."

Adding again, if you didn't see Trump's deranged post:

Trump losing his mind, on Social Media.

@realDonaldTrump

A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!

Apr 07, 2026

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116363336033995961

Adding, DD Geopolitics comment on Trump's crazy post... :

A "civilization" that gave the world McDonald’s is threatening to wipe out the civilization that gave the world algebra.

This is where we are.


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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