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Rescind The Mask Mandate
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20 views • August 13, 2021
The next Randolph County Board of Education meeting is Tuesday, Aug. 17.
Please be there and express your concerns. The Board members surely mean well. However, decisions based on faulty information can be very bad decisions. Be there at 5 PM to register.
Public education is only public when the public is aware and involved.
Please be there and express your concerns. The Board members surely mean well. However, decisions based on faulty information can be very bad decisions. Be there at 5 PM to register.
Public education is only public when the public is aware and involved.
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