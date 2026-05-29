Unchained Melody | Righteous Brothers (1965 Live Audio Version) | Lyrics

It appears this song relates to a person who is either in prison or gone off to war perhaps and is pining away for someone they miss terribly.





My take is a little different…





WayfaringGal.com

https://wayfaringgal.com





Lyrics:





Oh, my love

My Darling

I've hungered for your touch

A long, lonely time





And time goes by so slowly

And time can do so much

Are you still mine?





I need your love

I need your love

God speed your love to me





Lonely rivers flow to the sea, to the sea

To the open arms of the sea, yeah

Lonely rivers sigh, "Wait for me, wait for me

I'll be coming home, wait for me"





Oh, my love

My darling

I've hungered, hungered for your touch

A long, lonely time





And time goes by so slowly

And time can do so much

Are you still mine?





I need your love

I, I really need your love

God speed your love to me





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To open the blind eyes, to bring out the prisoners from the prison, and them that sit in darkness out of the prison house. (Isa 42:7)





The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he hath anointed me to preach the gospel to the poor; he hath sent me to heal the brokenhearted, to preach deliverance to the captives, and recovering of sight to the blind, to set at liberty them that are bruised, (Luke 4:18)

To preach the acceptable year of the Lord. (Luke 4:19)





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