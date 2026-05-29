BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Unchained Melody | Righteous Brothers (1965 Live Audio Version) | Lyrics
Wayfaring Gal
Wayfaring Gal
8 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • Today

It appears this song relates to a person who is either in prison or gone off to war perhaps and is pining away for someone they miss terribly.


My take is a little different…


WayfaringGal.com

https://wayfaringgal.com


Lyrics:


Oh, my love

My Darling

I've hungered for your touch

A long, lonely time


And time goes by so slowly

And time can do so much

Are you still mine?


I need your love

I need your love

God speed your love to me


Lonely rivers flow to the sea, to the sea

To the open arms of the sea, yeah

Lonely rivers sigh, "Wait for me, wait for me

I'll be coming home, wait for me"


Oh, my love

My darling

I've hungered, hungered for your touch

A long, lonely time


And time goes by so slowly

And time can do so much

Are you still mine?


I need your love

I, I really need your love

God speed your love to me


-------------


To open the blind eyes, to bring out the prisoners from the prison, and them that sit in darkness out of the prison house. (Isa 42:7)


The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he hath anointed me to preach the gospel to the poor; he hath sent me to heal the brokenhearted, to preach deliverance to the captives, and recovering of sight to the blind, to set at liberty them that are bruised, (Luke 4:18)

To preach the acceptable year of the Lord. (Luke 4:19)


-------------


If you enjoyed this video here's a link to my Playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL6of41LFb55EpHAczqgDy4ozGu6RBWbAF

Keywords
biblegodjesussalvationinspirationalfaithbeliefhymnsupliftingencouragingnarrowwaywayfaringgalgospelmusicstraitgaterighteousbrothersunchainedmelody
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Tehran rejects U.S. &#8220;peace through force&#8221; approach as talks remain stalled

Tehran rejects U.S. “peace through force” approach as talks remain stalled

Willow Tohi
The Accidental Whistleblower: An FBI insider&#8217;s testament to constitutional liberty

The Accidental Whistleblower: An FBI insider’s testament to constitutional liberty

Belle Carter
Polystrate fossils across America reignite debate: Did a catastrophic flood really shape our world?

Polystrate fossils across America reignite debate: Did a catastrophic flood really shape our world?

Jacob Thomas
U.S. Birth Rate Falls to Record Low in 2025, Officials Report

U.S. Birth Rate Falls to Record Low in 2025, Officials Report

Morgan S. Verity
Paraquat poison: The toxic herbicide still killing Americans while EPA looks the other way

Paraquat poison: The toxic herbicide still killing Americans while EPA looks the other way

Patrick Lewis
Study Links Poor Bedtime Routines to Higher Depression Risk

Study Links Poor Bedtime Routines to Higher Depression Risk

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy