Faith & Liberty #8 - Come and Get It

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Faith & Liberty #8 - Streamed live on Sep 23rd, 2021.
We talked People's Party of Canada and federal election results, protest movements and increased aggressions against, plus local freedom community updates, with music breaks from Chris Burke of course!
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Faith & Liberty -- Thurs 6-9pm EST
Website: https://faithandliberty.ca/