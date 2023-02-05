Is the Man the Head of the Household? by Dr. Robert A. Morey

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Does the Bible teach that the man is the "Head of the Household"? Why are some many so-called Christian Churches rejected this teaching? Are they confused over the different spheres in the Bible? The Scriptures recognize four (4) sovereign spheres of authority
Recommended book: The Biblical Discipleship Program For Women by Dr. Annne Morey. https://www.xulonpress.com/bookstore/bookdetail.php?PB_ISBN=9781624197505&HC_ISBN=