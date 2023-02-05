Is the Man the Head of the Household? by Dr. Robert A. Morey

Does the Bible teach that the man is the "Head of the Household"? Why are some many so-called Christian Churches rejected this teaching? Are they confused over the different spheres in the Bible? The Scriptures recognize four (4) sovereign spheres of authority

Church (1Thess. 5:12-13; Heb. 13:17, 24 etc.) State (Rom. 13:1-7; 1 Pet. 2:13-17 etc.) Family (Eph. 5:22-29; Eph. 6:1-4, etc.) Business (Eph. 6:5-9; 1 Pet. 2:18-19, etc.)

