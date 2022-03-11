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UN Security Council Meeting March 11th to Discuss Russian Claims of US-funded Biolabs in Ukraine
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90 views • March 11, 2022
UN Security Council Meeting March 11th to Discuss Russian Claims of US-funded Biolabs in Ukraine
United Nations
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=olHRu_Ou4WI
Security Council on Russia allegations of military biological activities in Ukraine (11 March 2022)
United Nations
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=olHRu_Ou4WI
Security Council on Russia allegations of military biological activities in Ukraine (11 March 2022)
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