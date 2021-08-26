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GOOGLE LEAKS - Zach Vorhies - Google Whistleblower
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91 views • August 26, 2021
Owen is joined by Google whistleblower Zach Vorhies, who goes into detail about the darkest secret behind Google.
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The new book Google Leaks: A Whistleblower’s Exposé of Big Tech Suppression investigates how Big Tech suppresses views to go against the mainstream narrative. During his career as a software developer, he worked for both YouTube and Google, but resigned after learning of the suppression of conservative voices.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/google-whistleblower-says-google-news-altered-its-algorithm-against-president-trump/
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The new book Google Leaks: A Whistleblower’s Exposé of Big Tech Suppression investigates how Big Tech suppresses views to go against the mainstream narrative. During his career as a software developer, he worked for both YouTube and Google, but resigned after learning of the suppression of conservative voices.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/google-whistleblower-says-google-news-altered-its-algorithm-against-president-trump/
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