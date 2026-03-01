© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A New Healthcare Hope: The Iatrogenocide No One Told You About (MYT 004)
34 views • 2 days ago
The medical system isn’t broken—it’s working exactly as designed. Darrell uncovers the forgotten history behind the Flexner Report, Rockefeller medicine, iatrogenic injury, and how modern healthcare became the #1 killer in the U.S.
This episode is half Star Wars crawl, half red-pill, and 100% packed with real data, dark humor, and a road map toward a new paradigm of health.
Watch the full episode below and explore the A–Z list of alternatives that help you break free from the pharmaceutical matrix.
🎧 Watch & share the full episode...
Episode & Show Notes, & Download Memes for episode 004, "A New Healthcare Hope: The Iatrogenocide No One Told You About":
https://madeyathink.com/myt-episode-004-a-new-healthcare-hope-the-iatrogenocide-no-one-told-you-about
