A New Healthcare Hope: The Iatrogenocide No One Told You About (MYT 004)
madeyathink
madeyathink
34 views • 2 days ago
The medical system isn’t broken—it’s working exactly as designed. Darrell uncovers the forgotten history behind the Flexner Report, Rockefeller medicine, iatrogenic injury, and how modern healthcare became the #1 killer in the U.S.

This episode is half Star Wars crawl, half red-pill, and 100% packed with real data, dark humor, and a road map toward a new paradigm of health.

Watch the full episode below and explore the A–Z list of alternatives that help you break free from the pharmaceutical matrix.

🎧 Watch & share the full episode...
Episode & Show Notes, & Download Memes for episode 004, "A New Healthcare Hope: The Iatrogenocide No One Told You About":
https://madeyathink.com/myt-episode-004-a-new-healthcare-hope-the-iatrogenocide-no-one-told-you-about
