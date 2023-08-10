Are you prepared for one of the World's last Battles? Millions will Die! Be Prepared!

An evil King who sacrificed his son on the altar of demons; or a Perfect King who gave His life to save mankind? An Old Testament King who does evil compares with our New Testament King Jesus who returns for His own to "reset" the world in a Godly way. Will King Jesus find you faithfully serving Him and His Kingdom when He returns? Only one life, twill soon be passed; only what's done for Jesus Christ will last! Life is short! Live it well, for your eternal life depends on it! Trust Jesus Christ and His death on the cross for you, and receive Life eternal! For only Jesus Christ lived life perfectly, warranting heaven; so trust His sacrifice on the cross in your place! Look to Him and Live!

