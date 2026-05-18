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Dr. Robert Malone CONFIRMS — U.S. Government Dropped RADIOACTIVE TICKS on Americans as Bioweapons!
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Dr. Robert Malone CONFIRMS — U.S. Government Dropped RADIOACTIVE TICKS on Americans as Bioweapons!

Declassified CIA docs prove infected ticks were deployed from low-flying C-130s over U.S. soil and sugarcane fields under JFK.

Plum Island — the Army’s old biowarfare lab just miles from Lyme, CT — was ground zero. Radioactively tagged lone star ticks (hundreds of thousands released in Virginia in the 1960s) triggered the Lyme disease explosion we’re STILL suffering from today.

Lone Star ticks weren’t even supposed to be here. Suddenly they were EVERYWHERE — along with Lyme arthritis, Rickettsia, Babesia, and more. Coincidence? Malone says NO. This was deliberate field testing of bioweapons using ticks and mosquitoes.

Our own government turned American citizens into lab rats. Millions sick, lives ruined, doctors gaslighting patients for decades… while the cover-up continues.

Heads. Must. Roll.

Wake up, America. This isn’t “conspiracy theory” anymore — it’s declassified reality.

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dron americansrobert malone confirms us government dropped radioactive ticksas bioweapons
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