Hellcat Pro vs Hellcat RDP - Which One is Right for You?

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GWrap
https://youtu.be/CiB7yWsqrok
Hellcat RDP
https://youtu.be/L5jtiu3ZjYg
Pistol Rounds per Size & Weight
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1bBQbxr-yWSGhT5Y3LJBkOmrwYl5AFu_jpH0tAA_DaCw/edit?usp=sharing
Springfield Armory Hellcat Pro
https://www.springfield-armory.com/hellcat-series-handguns/hellcat-pro-handguns/
Springfield Armory Hellcat RDP
https://www.springfield-armory.com/hellcat-series-handguns/hellcat-rdp-micro-compact-handguns/
Chapters
Intro 0:00
Specs 0:24
Slide 1:37
Magazine 2:25
RDP 2:44