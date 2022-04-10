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Vaccines Death by "Suicide?
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351 views • April 10, 2022
Death By 'Suicide': Life Insurance Companies Will Likely Deny Most COVID Jab Claims
Attorney Todd Callender: "The court specifically found that participation in clinical trials is so hazardous that it voids the coverage of the insurance contract. 'You should have known.' They treated it, for purposes of the law, as a suicide. The court is saying, 'Participating in a phase three clinical trial is suicide.' That's the conclusion."
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Attorney Todd Callender: "The court specifically found that participation in clinical trials is so hazardous that it voids the coverage of the insurance contract. 'You should have known.' They treated it, for purposes of the law, as a suicide. The court is saying, 'Participating in a phase three clinical trial is suicide.' That's the conclusion."
Before they ban me again. PLEASE FOLLOW ME: LINKS BELOW 👇
Telegram
https://t.me/ConservativeBlogger
Instagram! 👇
theconservativeblogger
https://www.instagram.com/theconservativeblogger?r=nametag
Rumble: 👇
https://rumble.com/c/c-402815
Brighteon (@The African Blogger)
Youtube 👇
https://youtube.com/channel/UC8PmV4uhxGBpuZpVGJMo6MQ
https://youtube.com/channel/UCta-hAlOCUp7SnFsUhY6Ocw
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