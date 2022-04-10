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Vaccines Death by "Suicide?
The African Blogger
The African Blogger
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351 views • April 10, 2022
Death By 'Suicide': Life Insurance Companies Will Likely Deny Most COVID Jab Claims

Attorney Todd Callender: "The court specifically found that participation in clinical trials is so hazardous that it voids the coverage of the insurance contract. 'You should have known.' They treated it, for purposes of the law, as a suicide. The court is saying, 'Participating in a phase three clinical trial is suicide.' That's the conclusion."


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