X "Truthers" Still Pretending That The International Telecommunications Union-United Nations & Internet Upgrades Don't Exist!
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
31 views • 2 days ago

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LCYH_K850Lw

Silent Weapons: Examining Foreign Anomalous Health Incidents Targeting Americans in the Homeland

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9TpO-iuzrZo

Internet of Everything (IoE): From molecules to the universe​​ | ITU Journal | Webinar

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jpXdrdpCsRk

The Mystical Foundations of the Knights Templar

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cSLvVUD0DOI

The World Really is Ending, But...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H8yZ8JyVi4I

What was the FIRST Library?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=aUtQbriWt64

Brain Science from Bench to Battlefield: The Realities – and Risks – of Neuroweapons | CGSR Seminar

https://www.llnl.gov/

https://rumble.com/v4ytnt8-cern-maurizio-vretenar-accelerators-for-medicine-2019.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14680991/havana-syndrome-sonic-weapons-catherine-herridge.html

ns3 wban

omnet wban

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1389128623001639#d1e962

https://milcom2024.ieee-milcom.org/program/classified-program

https://www.cttso.gov/Subgroups/SCOS.html

https://www.c4isrnet.com/artificial-intelligence/

https://www.comsoc.org/publications/ctn/molecular-communication

bioelectronic medicine

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6057139/

nanomedicine

https://www.nano.gov/timeline

how old is electronic warfare

how old is the itu

https://www.iec.ch/system/files/2023-10/wsdcombinedpdf_0.pdf

magnetic human body communication

https://spectrum.ieee.org/turning-the-body-into-a-wire

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-018-38303-x/figures/1

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biofield

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4654783/

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7345599/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network

Keywords
trump20242030covid
