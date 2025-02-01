Goldman Sachs Says ‘Go for Gold’: Why $3,150 Could Be Next

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FREE Gold IRA guide: ► https://geni.us/AugustaFreeGuide (or call 855-466-4671)
Gold’s post-election dip is sparking interest as central banks keep buying and inflation risks grow.
Goldman Sachs sees this as a prime moment to capitalize on gold’s upward potential.
Watch this video by Devlyn Steele, Augusta's Harvard-trained Director of Education to understand why gold is expected to keep rising and how things like central bank buying and inflation are influencing its price.