Goldman Sachs Says ‘Go for Gold’: Why $3,150 Could Be Next
Alt Invest Media
Alt Invest Media
4 followers
93 views • 12 hours ago

FREE Gold IRA guide: ► https://geni.us/AugustaFreeGuide (or call 855-466-4671)


Gold’s post-election dip is sparking interest as central banks keep buying and inflation risks grow. 


Goldman Sachs sees this as a prime moment to capitalize on gold’s upward potential.


Watch this video by Devlyn Steele, Augusta's Harvard-trained Director of Education to understand why gold is expected to keep rising and how things like central bank buying and inflation are influencing its price.

global economyfinancial securityinflationgoldman sachsprecious metalsretirement planninggold and silvergold iragold bull marketgold investinggold stockscentral bank goldinvesting in goldgold assetssafe haven assetsgold price forecastgold market trendsus debt crisis
