WORLD WAR III AND THE IMMINENT COLLAPSE OF THE US DOLLAR

Thierry on Twitter wrote: “Everybody who touches Zelinksy resigns.”

Which is interesting.

After failing the UK at every opportunity to serve Globalist interests, Boris Johnson resigns as prime minister, to which the Russian Kremlin expressed, “Good riddance.”

Italian prime minister, Mario Draghi, who helped deliver Italian weapons to Ukraine and rallied support for Ukraine’s entry into the EU announced his resignation.

Last month, Estonian prime minister, Kaja Kallas expelled the populist center-left Center Party, claiming that she needed to form a new government to support Ukraine in their war against Russia and on Thursday, Kallas officially resigned as a formality to form a new government, which she has already reached a consensus between the center-right Reform Party, the Social Democrats and the Conservative Fatherland Party, to form a new three-party government to support Ukraine.

And Sri Lanka’s president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who supported the Ukraine, despite sanctions crippling his own nation, emailed in his resignation after fleeing the country.

Beyond resignations and beyond meet-and-greets with Ukraine’s puppet president, Zelinskyy, we have also just seen the assassination of popular anti-Globalist leader, Shinzo Abe and the dramatic loss of confidence expressed by the people towards Macron, Trudeau and Biden.

What is happening, here?

On Celia Farber’s The Truth Barrier, Catherine Austin Fitts explains that, “We are seeing a clean-out or political castration of leaders – Draghi, Johnson, Biden, Macron, Abe.

“Their political capital is exhausted and/or they will not push the next wave aggressively.

“Mr Global is looking to bring in a whole new round of fresh, meaner leadership.”

The next wave is total collapse and it’s not easy to find people willing to be the fall guy for the destruction of a nation.