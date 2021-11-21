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DENUNCIA - ANALISE DOS INSUMOS USADOS NOS EXPERIMENTAIS QUE CHAMAM DE VACINAS
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26 views • November 21, 2021
Cientista Medico Dr Nelson Pires Modesto apresenta denuncia do que verificou na analise dos insumos com que produzem todas as vacinas experimetais que estão ministrando no povo, enganado por Politicos e Medicos corrompidos que estão entregando a pessoas que nesles acreditaram , para uma verdadeira Indudtria da Morte !
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