Pilots report UFO in Canada, California Storm, Project Blue Beam & US UFO Congress hearings

Today is Feb. 3, 2024 and I am going to make sure to show the latest UFO activity, and to cover my thoughts on PROJECT BLUE BEAM, and of the US UFO CONGRESSIONAL hearings all about these ALIENS/ UFOS.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.