Pilots report UFO in Canada, California Storm, Project Blue Beam & US UFO Congress hearings
Published 15 hours ago

Today is Feb. 3, 2024 and I am going to make sure to show the latest UFO activity, and to cover my thoughts on PROJECT BLUE BEAM, and of the US UFO CONGRESSIONAL hearings all about these ALIENS/ UFOS.

Keywords
ufocongressproject blue beam

