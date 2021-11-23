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Northern Australia Tyranny, Puzzle Pieces in Place For Canada To Follow
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40 views • November 23, 2021
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Australian army hauls 38 citizens to quarantine facility over some positive COVID tests
https://web.archive.org/web/20211122204619/https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/australian-army-hauls-38-citizens-to-quarantine-facility-over-some-positive-covid-tests/
Quarantine facilities
https://web.archive.org/web/20211114165400/https://coronavirus.nt.gov.au/travel/quarantine/mandatory-supervised-quarantine
Howard Springs quarantine facility
https://web.archive.org/web/20211029034140/https://aecom.com/projects/manigurr-ma-village/
An early warning system: Testing wastewater for COVID-19
https://archive.md/3KdHm
Pilot project underway to test London wastewater for COVID-19 virus
https://archive.md/8XwKP
London wastewater sample found to contain coronavirus
https://archive.md/qFLdl
Wolseley Barracks grounds transformed for Canadian Armed Forces disaster preparedness drill
https://archive.md/oHxjG
Southwestern Ontario Army Reserves Training to respond to domestic emergency
https://archive.md/PwDtr
Quarantine Services
https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/emergency-preparedness-response/centre-emergency-preparedness-response/quarantine-program.html
Quarantine Act
https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/acts/Q-1.1/page-1.html
23 Canadians being held at federal quarantine sites, government says
https://archive.md/vCLQY
Proposal for Toronto isolation centres approved by city's board of health
https://archive.md/QUEam
IN FULL: NT authorities provide an update on COVID-19 | ABC News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G1kGdZjcnz8&;ab_channel=ABCNews%28Australia%29
‘Stuff it, shove it’: a furious Michael Gunner blasts those against vaccine mandate
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8hIKhtCB8PA&;ab_channel=GuardianAustralia
COVID-19 rarely spreads through surfaces. So why are we still deep cleaning?
https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-021-00251-4
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thedtrain/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedtrain72
Gab: https://gab.com/thedtrain72
Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
You can support my work through PayPal (paypal.me/thedtrain72) or etransfer ([email protected])
Thank you and God bless
Australian army hauls 38 citizens to quarantine facility over some positive COVID tests
https://web.archive.org/web/20211122204619/https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/australian-army-hauls-38-citizens-to-quarantine-facility-over-some-positive-covid-tests/
Quarantine facilities
https://web.archive.org/web/20211114165400/https://coronavirus.nt.gov.au/travel/quarantine/mandatory-supervised-quarantine
Howard Springs quarantine facility
https://web.archive.org/web/20211029034140/https://aecom.com/projects/manigurr-ma-village/
An early warning system: Testing wastewater for COVID-19
https://archive.md/3KdHm
Pilot project underway to test London wastewater for COVID-19 virus
https://archive.md/8XwKP
London wastewater sample found to contain coronavirus
https://archive.md/qFLdl
Wolseley Barracks grounds transformed for Canadian Armed Forces disaster preparedness drill
https://archive.md/oHxjG
Southwestern Ontario Army Reserves Training to respond to domestic emergency
https://archive.md/PwDtr
Quarantine Services
https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/emergency-preparedness-response/centre-emergency-preparedness-response/quarantine-program.html
Quarantine Act
https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/acts/Q-1.1/page-1.html
23 Canadians being held at federal quarantine sites, government says
https://archive.md/vCLQY
Proposal for Toronto isolation centres approved by city's board of health
https://archive.md/QUEam
IN FULL: NT authorities provide an update on COVID-19 | ABC News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G1kGdZjcnz8&;ab_channel=ABCNews%28Australia%29
‘Stuff it, shove it’: a furious Michael Gunner blasts those against vaccine mandate
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8hIKhtCB8PA&;ab_channel=GuardianAustralia
COVID-19 rarely spreads through surfaces. So why are we still deep cleaning?
https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-021-00251-4
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