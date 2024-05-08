Sabrina Wallace & Professor Engelstein re: (6G MBAN) Pt 1 & 2

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network
.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/IEEE_802.15
https://grouper.ieee.org/groups/802/15/pub/Meeting_Plan.html
.
https://www.wikiwand.com/en/International_Telecommunication_Union
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Health_Insurance_Portability_and_Accountability_Act
.
Links for show:
https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/6G-and-Beyond%3A-The-Future-of-Wireless-Systems-Akyildiz-Kak/402e6245d6d2b8aba881d00d652c6121cf52fe27/figure/2
6G paper.
.
http://www.future-forum.org.cn/dl/201126/whitepaper/70I.pdf
wban paper I read from.
.
https://pervasivecomputinginfo.blogspot.com/2018/10/ieee-802156-standard.html
.
wban blog standards:
https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/psinergypdf2023:7
Psinergy tech metric PDF.
.
Sabrina Wallace Psinegy Channels:
https://rumble.com/user/nonvaxer420
.
https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f
.
https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/psinergypdf2023:7
.
Psinergy Tech Metric PDF
https://odysee.com/@RobBraxmanTech:6/Skynet-x1:c
.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.